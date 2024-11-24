Heritage At Risk Register: Here are 19 of Calderdale's buildings on Historic England's At Risk Register 2024

Every year Historic England produce a health-check of England’s most valued historic places and those most at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.
The list includes buildings and monuments that are at risk of falling into disrepair through disuse or inappropriate development.
Here are 19 Calderdale’s buildings and monuments that are on Historic England’s Heritage At Risk Register 2024.
Also on the list but not pictured are a barn to north west of Greenwood Lee, Widdop Road, Heptonstall, and four buildings or sites situated in Kirklees Park, Brighouse.
Some of the pictures are of the general area of the landmark for illustrative purposes.
1. Ovenden Hall, Ovenden Road
Completed 1662 for Joseph Fourness, a wealthy agent engaged in the buying and selling of cloth in London. It has an imposing south front of higher quality masonry, originally with three gables; the west wing was added in the late C19. A service wing was added in the C18 and has recently been converted to self-contained dwellings. The roof of the hall is in poor condition with attendant decay. The building has been subject to heritage crime. Historic England is working with the owners to cost repairs to the building and explore opportunities for reuse. Photo: Google Street View
2. Mill gas plant, Shaw Lodge Mills
The register describes the scheduled monument as being in a condition that is "generally unsatisfactory with major localised problems". Photo: Google Street View
3. Former boiler house and attached chimney to north of Old Lane Mill, Old Lane, Halifax
Boiler house and integral chimney of 1827 to 1828, built to serve Old Lane Mill which is the oldest and largest surviving example of a multi-storey, steam-powered, iron-framed textile mill in Halifax. Not in use and in very bad condition. Consent has been granted for residential conversion. Photo: Google Street View
4. Ventilation chimney and furnace house 260 metres south of Park Farm
This scheduled monument is in a condition that is "generally unsatisfactory with major localised problems" Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.