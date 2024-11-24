Heritage At Risk Register: Here are 19 of Calderdale's buildings on Historic England's At Risk Register 2024

1 . Ovenden Hall, Ovenden Road

Completed 1662 for Joseph Fourness, a wealthy agent engaged in the buying and selling of cloth in London. It has an imposing south front of higher quality masonry, originally with three gables; the west wing was added in the late C19. A service wing was added in the C18 and has recently been converted to self-contained dwellings. The roof of the hall is in poor condition with attendant decay. The building has been subject to heritage crime. Historic England is working with the owners to cost repairs to the building and explore opportunities for reuse. Photo: Google Street View