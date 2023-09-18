Watch more videos on Shots!

If approved, the extension would be built at Todmorden’s historic Hippodrome Theatre on Halifax Road.

The project at the Edwardian theatre, which is owned and run by Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (TAODS), is one of eight Todmorden Town Deal projects which are sharing in £17.5 million of Government funding aimed at improving the town.

This week, Todmorden architects Storah Architecture said on social media: “We are extremely pleased to have submitted the planning application for the proposals to Todmorden Hippodrome last week.

The Hippodrome Theatre on Halifax Road in Todmorden

“Storah Architecture prepared the initial proposals which gained Todmorden Town Deal approval.

“We are now looking forward to progressing the project and seeing it take shape on site.”

The proposal is for the demolition of the existing cinema projection tower and replacing it with a new three-storey extension between the main theatre and the adjoining shop.

This will provide the theatre with new front of house facilities, a main entrance foyer to the ground floor and new flexible multi-use rooms to the upper floors.

It will also improve flood resilience and the accessibility and inclusivity of the theatre to all users, say the architects, who say they have worked closely on the project with TAODS and the community at various public consultations about the project.

People are invited to go along to an exhibition of the plans to find out more which is being held at Todmorden Information Centre on Burnley Road throughout September.

Also on social media, the society has posted: “We’ll be sharing information with you all on our progress and on our fundraising campaign as we work to raise the £1 million of additional funding required to complete our project.

“Exciting times ahead at the Todmorden Hippodrome.”

Todmorden Town Deal has also recently reported improvement work on acoustics in the main hall at Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub – another of the projects - is now under way.