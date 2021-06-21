Historic cinema re-opens in time for centenary celebrations

Rebekah Fozard, manager of Hebden Bridge Picture House

Rebekah Fozard, Picture House Manager, said: “A fantastic opening cinema programme awaits with some of this year’s top award-winning films including Nomadland, The Father, Minari Sound of Metal and the launch of our centenary calendar of events celebrating 100 years of cinema in Hebden Bridge.

“To launch our centenary, we’re taking a trip back in time to 1921 on Saturday, July 10 to celebrate the opening of the cinema, and enjoy some cinematic delights from our birth year.

“An evening of drama, talks, film and birthday cake await you, with the event culminating in a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Kid’. 1920s fancy dress welcomed!

“We understand that some of our audience may have concerns about coming back to the cinema and we hope that the safety measures we’ve put in place go some way to alleviate them so that everyone can have a safe and enjoyable experience.

“You can find out more about our Covid-compliant measures via our website.

“We can’t wait to bring the cinema back to life on 28 June and continue the valuable work we do to celebrate cinema and filmmaking in all its diversity, and to bring the community together through the medium of film.”