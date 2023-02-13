Jacob Peniket, 30, a builder, and secondary school teacher Bethan Herbert, 31, will be saying “I do” in front of a small gathering of family and friends at the historic Jacobean manor in Illingworth on Valentine’s Day.

But it will be a case of third time lucky for the loved-up pair having had their special day cancelled on two occasions due to COVID.

Jacob, however, insists he now can’t have any excuses for forgetting any future anniversaries.

He said: “We had our wedding cancelled twice due to COVID, so we decided to go really low-key. We went to a wedding in August and Bethan said she really wanted to get married now.

“So we decided on a small venue and went from there. We found Holdsworth House but it had to correspond with Bethan’s holidays as she’s a teacher. The only options were the 13th, 14th or 15th - at least I won’t forget it, which is quite a big thing!

“It has worked out really well and it is the perfect date for it really.”

The couple, who live together in Burley in Wharfedale, were in the same form group at Ilkley Grammar School before Bethan studied photography at university, while Jacob stayed at home to complete his bricklaying apprenticeship.

Their paths did not cross again until they met at a mutual friend’s wedding in 2017, where they “hit it off.”

Nearly six years later, they are just excited to finally get married in a “phenomenal” setting, which was used as a location in season three of the hit television drama, Happy Valley.

Jacob, who proposed on the Cow and Calf rock in Ilkley on Christmas day morning in 2019, said: “Bethan found loads of small venues like Manor House Ilkley and another one in the Dales. But when we came out of Holdsworth House we both said this is where we are getting married.

“The front of the building is phenomenal. It’s a stunning setting. The beauty of Calderdale is phenomenal. Other than Ilkley, I wouldn’t have wanted to get married anywhere else.

“It’s all very exciting but all very new for us both. We have waited long enough and we just want it to go perfectly.”

