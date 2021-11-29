Home Instead Calderdale launches Christmas gift giving campaign

Home Instead client Margaret was delighted to recieve a handmade Christmas card last year

After the success of last year, their Santa-gram project is again asking people to donate small gifts to be distributed to the local elderly population this Christmas.

The past year has been difficult for everyone, but notably for older people. Age UK say Christmas is the loneliest time of the year for over 1.5 million older people, with those who have lost a loved one struggling the most.

Home Instead want to bring a bit of cheer to older people who may be alone at Christmas by distributing small gifts. The company are asking local children, schools and organisations to put their creative talent to good use and design Christmas cards, drawings, puzzles, bookmarks, or write a letter for older people across Calderdale.

Julie Ingham, community engagement officer at Home Instead Calderdale comments: “Last year’s campaign was a fantastic success, with over 1000 Santa-grams delivered to more than 500 older people; including people we care for in their homes, and people living in local care homes.”

Local older people were hugely grateful, with one recipient commenting: “Thank you so much for arranging for these (Santa-grams) to be sent out to us. The cards are so good with lovely artwork by the children. It has really cheered us both up. When we opened up the surprise we both got a very warm feeling inside and it really did make us smile. The jokes had us both laughing.”

Bailiffe Bridge Junior and Infant School took part in the campaign last year and are doing so again this year. They commented: “We value our local community and wanted to do more to embrace the wellbeing of the elderly. We are spreading the Christmas Spirit by creating Christmas arts and crafts like cards, book marks even letters to the elderly in our local community. It gives all our children a real purpose, creating something for someone else, knowing it will cheer them up and make them smile.”

Home Instead will be working in partnership with local community groups and charities, including Age UK, Memory-lane Dementia Cafés, and local care homes to deliver the Santa-grams in time for Christmas- they will be delivered during the first two weeks of December.

Munaf Patel, director of Home Instead Calderdale said: “Many of the community groups which serve the elderly have still not restarted their meetings and activities since lockdown and as result a lot of older people are missing out on the companionship, care and love that many of us simply take for granted. We wanted to do something to help out and this is a nice way to bring several different generations together.”

Home Instead are accepting items to be included in the ‘Santa-grams’ until 26 November.