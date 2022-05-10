Homeless charity and gym bring car boot sales back to Halifax

The popular sales at North Bridge Leisure Centre came to an end in March 2020, and Calderdale Council said the events were not considered viable enough to restart.

Now Calderdale Smartmove is working with Halifax Boxing Sports and Fitness Club, at Ladyship Business Park, off Old Lane, to bring car boot sales back.

The first sale was held earlier this month and was a huge hit, with hundreds of shoppers turning up to grab a bargain.

Mick Rowe, from Halifax Boxing Sports and Fitness Club and Dom Furby from Calderdale Smartmove.

The next takes place on Sunday, June 5 from 9am for sellers and 10am for people looking to buy. They will then be on the first Sunday of the month throughout Summer.

Entry fees for sellers are £10 per car and £15 per van.