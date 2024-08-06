Homes for Ukraine scheme launches fresh appeal for hosts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two years on from the launch of the Homes for Ukraine scheme in response to the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Migration Yorkshire is making a fresh appeal for compassionate hosts to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees rebuilding their lives in the county.

Thousands of households in Yorkshire and Humber have participated in the programme which provides a route to a visa by enabling Ukrainians and their immediate family members to be sponsored and housed (hosted) by non-family members in the UK. With many households reaching the end of their hosting term, some Ukrainians will need rehousing in the next 12 months, requiring a new pool of hosts to step up in support.

Migration Yorkshire, a local authority-led partnership which works across the whole of the Yorkshire and Humber region, is leading an effort to promote rematching Ukrainians with new hosts. The organisation is asking people to consider the possibility of becoming a host.

Dave Brown, Head of Migration Yorkshire, said: “The response to the original Homes for Ukraine appeal was amazing. The scheme has given hope, safety and stability for people fleeing a desperate situation. We are incredibly grateful for the support of hosts but have now reached a stage where some are no longer in a position to support the scheme, or their initial hosting period is coming to an end.”

Julia Vidal, New Migrants’ Welcome Manager at Migration Yorkshire, said: “Ukrainians with permission to stay in the UK under Homes for Ukraine can work, study and have access to public funds, but some may need new hosts to maintain stability in their lives and support the wellbeing of their families. We welcome anyone prepared to consider being a new host. We appreciate that it’s not a decision to be taken lightly and there are certain requirements to become a host , so with that in mind we have set up a Ukraine Hub on the Migration Yorkshire website, providing a comprehensive resource tool for hosts and organisations interested in supporting Ukrainians in our region.”

Homes for Ukraine sponsors receive financial support from the government. If their guest is in their first 12 months in the UK, hosts are eligible for a thank you payment of £350 per month. Once a guest has been in the UK for 12 months, the payment increases to £500 per month for the duration of a guest’s Homes for Ukraine visa permission, which is up to 36 months and up to 18 months for guests on the new 18-month Homes for Ukraine visa.

Further information about the Homes for Ukraine scheme is available at https://www.migrationyorkshire.org.uk/ukraine-hub