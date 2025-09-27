'Hopefully it will be the absolute making of Mixenden': Community welcomes millions of pounds for part of Halifax and power to buy eyesore buildings and turn down new vape shops
As reported by the Courier, Mixenden and parts of Illingworth have been awarded £20m by the government.
The money will be spread out over the next decade – £2m every year – and people in the area will be asked how they think it should be spent.
The ‘Pride of Place’ funding includes giving local people the power to buy beloved assets and eyesores - such as derelict pubs and boarded-up shops - to create new parks, new start-ups, health centres or even housing.
There is also the power to block unwanted shops, such as new vape stores.
Headteacher at Ash Green Community Primary School in Mixenden, Mungo Sheppard, said: “It's amazing news for North Halifax.”
Other recent investment from the council, government and private enterprises in Mixenden have brought a new library, new playground, and the reopening of the activity centre, he added.
"There's a real feeling in Mixenden that things are changing and that will improve the life chances of our children,” he said, adding his backing for plans to ask the people of the area how they want the money to be spent.
"Hopefully it will absolutely be the making of Mixenden,” he said.
To have their say on how money should be spent, residents can fill in the leaflets that are being delivered to homes in the area or complete the online survey launched by Halifax’s MP Kate Dearden at https://kateforhalifax.com/how-would-you-spend-1-million-in-mixenden/