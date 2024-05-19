Household Support Fund payments: Here's when people in Halifax, Brighouse, Elland and Sowerby Bridge will hear about their next payment from the Household Support Fund

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th May 2024, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Calderdale Council is set to distribute its £1.8m share of the Government’s Household Support Fund.

The money is to support people in Calderdale who are struggling with money as part of the ongoing cost of living.

It offers crisis support to a wide range of low-income households in need with essential household expenses such as food, heating, electricity and water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council says it is making payments directly to nearly 16,000 families that will no longer receive the Government’s Cost of Living Payment, and to care leavers.

The money will people most in needThe money will people most in need
The money will people most in need

Eligible households will be contacted about their direct payments by Monday, June 3.

The launch of the Household Support Fund in Calderdale comes after the local Anti-Poverty Partnership held an event in Todmorden focusing on the impact of poverty on babies, children, young people and families.

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Times remain tough for many local people, who are often struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living increases.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We care about our communities and have a priority to reduce inequalities. Through the newly launched Household Support Fund, we are adding to the wide-ranging support available across Calderdale, helping to keep residents well and stop them reaching crisis point."

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale, added: “We are proud to be partnering with Calderdale Council on another fund where we manage the grant application process. This fund will make a significant difference to people in Calderdale facing hardship.

"As an organisation, we are committed to working with partners to alleviate poverty and improve the lives of people in Calderdale.”

Related topics:GovernmentHalifaxBrighouseSowerby Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.