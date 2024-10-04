How Calderdale Council plans to tackle nuisance fireworks after summer of complaints

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale Council has insisted tactics are in place to tackle nuisance fireworks this Bonfire Night following a summer of complaints.

The council’s community protection team and partners including the police and fire service are ready to use the three “e’s” of education, engagement and enforcement to try and minimise problems, they say.

They said they have had to exercise methods after a summer where complaints were received about fireworks being set off outside permitted hours, often at wedding celebrations.

Questioning council cabinet members, Coun Abigail White (Lib Dem, Warley) said the setting off of fireworks at anti-social hours was an ongoing problem in her ward.

Calderda Councillor Danielle Durrans explained what they will do

“What has been done and what is being done to ensure that those hosting or organising firework displays adhere to the 11pm curfew?

“What enforcement is taking place and what action is being taken against those who consistently breach the rules?” she asked.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said the community protection team received complaints about fireworks most usually in October and November around Bonfire Night.

But there had been several complaints through the summer about firework displays breaching the curfew time and analysis suggested they were being set off following weddings involving residents in the Park and Warley wards.

“Officers have subsequently identified several premises where weddings were likely to be held and have engaged with residents around the law that governs fireworks,” she said.

“Educational material with the same sort of messaging about legal requirements and the need to avoid nuisance to neighbours has also been shared with our local mosques.”

Enforcement challenges including the unpredictability of timings and precise locations where they were being let off, in addition to resources needed to witness and enforce, she added.

Coun Durrans said this meant intelligence and early intervention through engagement with residents is vital.

“This approach with a combination of patrols by wardens, together with education and engagement does seem to have led to a reduction in the number of reports that have come to the council,” she said.

“As Bonfire Night does approach, the council will be putting in place a multi-agency plan involving the police and the fire service, as well as our youth services and community organisations, in order to address the anti-social behaviour that is linked to fireworks."