How Calderdale plans to bridge a construction worker shortfall in light of national problems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale councillors are among those in the region who have heard one of the factors affecting delivery of some capital projects, alongside spiralling construction inflation, is a shortage of construction workers.

Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley) asked Cabinet councillors how Calderdale was addressing the problem, in light of an acknowledgement in the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) Housing Strategy 2024 that there was a national shortfall.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are 70,000 construction workers in West Yorkshire but this workforce is both ageing and declining in number year on year.

“An additional 225,000 construction workers are needed in the UK by 2027.

“Would the Cabinet member for Resources tell the council what this local authority is doing to ensure there are enough construction workers to meet the needs of the industry and the aspirations of local authorities?

“Are people being sufficiently incentivised to want to learn the trades involved in construction?” she said.

Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), Cabinet member for Resources, said the short answers were “quite a lot” and “yes, I think they are”.

She said a refreshed strategy highlighted all the priority skills sectors for Calderdale, including future green skills, to help meet a priority of retrofitting more than 60,000 homes across the borough.

“Calderdale is working, with our partners, to deliver a range of initiatives and programmes that promote opportunities in the construction sector,” said Coun Dacre.

With C+K Careers these included and apprenticeship event at Halifax’s Shay Stadium, which promoted construction and future green skill opportunities, promoting construction career opportunities within schools and colleges, training providers in alternative school provision, and for home educated students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are collecting opportunities for schools, colleges and training providers to be inspired and involved in a wide range of site-based career initiatives on major construction projects,” said Coun Dacre.

She said partner Calderdale College hosts a construction employer – Sceptre Network Group – which seeks to address construction skills gaps in the future and as part of Calderdale’s employment hub a green skills programme was being developed for residents and businesses.