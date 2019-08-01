How did this giant spider end up in Halifax after travelling 4,700 miles from India

A giant brown spider has ended up in Halifax after travelling 4,700 miles from India.

The arachnid was handed into the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch on Tuesday July 30.

The centre on Wade Street deal with a lot of different types of animal and the spider is a prime example.

It was was brought in by a member of the public who found it in a delivery of paving slabs from India.

The branch is currently waiting for the exotics species experts at Reptilia Reptile Rescue in Ossett to identify the species.

