Calderdale Council has agreed a 4.99 rise in council tax for the forthcoming financial year.

The increase – the the maximum allowed without requiring a local referendum – will mean these are the rates residents will pay from April.

Wards which also have a town or parish council will pay more in varying amounts to also cover the cost of running those councils.

Band A – £1,523.53

Band B – £1,777.43

Band C - £2,031.36

Band D - £2,285.28

Band E – £2,793.13

Band F - £3,300.94

Band G – £3,808.81

Band H - £4,570.56

The council’s revenue budget – which covers day-to-day spending – is just over £249m for 2025-26, of which £128m will come from council tax.

The rate also includes other levies, for West Yorkshire Police and the Fire and Rescue Authority, for example.

At a time when many councils are struggling for a variety of factors, one reason is spiralling social care costs for adults and children, which now take up 70 per cent of Calderdale’s annual revenue budget.

That only leaves 30 per cent of the revenue budget for everything else.

Capital spending – the majority from grants and usually for specific purposes – is budgeted separately.

A majority of councillors agreed to adopt the ruling Labour group’s budget proposals, which deputy leader Coun Scott Patient called a difficult transitional budget against a backdrop of years of underfunding and challenges, this week.

The council needs to save £3m in 2025-26 and the approved £249m budget will also see some reductions in services and rises in some charges, including for removing bulky waste and garden waste, and increased parking charges in some areas.

But not all charge increases will fall on residents, with proposals to start charging any works promoter digging up the roads for the days these occupy the highway.

Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said his group’s cabinet-recommended budget balanced the books, had resilience to withstand shocks and changes and fixed the foundations for the future.

“This hasn’t been easy and we look forward to brighter times ahead,” he said.

Alternative budgets from the Conservatives and Greens, which were voted down, sought lesser rises in council tax - 3.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent (but only in 2027-28, as a “first step” to lower rates) respectively.