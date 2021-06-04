How to get your special Father's Day message published in the newspaper for free

Get your Father's Day message printed in the paper for free.

Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20, is fast approaching, and we are giving you the chance to send your dad a public message of love and thanks that the whole world can see.

It has been a tough 18 months for everyone, and the love of a special dad or step-dad has helped so many of us through these difficult times.

There are also those who have missed out on the special love from a dad because of shielding or lockdown restrictions.

And let’s not forget the many dads added the role of home teacher to their many skills during the pandemic.

So now, with Father’s Day just a few weeks away, we are offering readers the opportunity to send a short public greeting.

It doesn’t matter how old you or your dad are - this is for everyone.

All you need to do is fill in the form this form and we will do the rest. Just tell us your message in 50 words or less, who it is for and who it is from.

Please ensure you use full names, not nicknames. We will also need your contact details. We will not be able to publish any message sent without this information.

Once we have the messages, we will then publish them in the last edition before Father’s Day.