How to grant a Halifax animal's Christmas wish this December

The self-funded Animal Centre (which rehomes cats, dogs and smalls animals) hopes to raise vital funds to help cover the veterinary, training, and shelter costs that make it possible for them to find homes for the abandoned, abused and unwanted pets in their care over the Christmas period.

The Wade Street Animal Home in Halifax are also hoping they can raise enough to cover the surgery costs of one dog in particular who needs a vital operation to help her breathe.

Miss Pickles, an 8-year-old British Bull Dog, arrived in the branch’s care after her original owner could no longer cope. The Animal Care team soon discovered that Miss Pickles was suffering from grade 3 Brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS) - a term used to describe a group of conditions we see in animals with shortened skulls (brachycephalic) which compromises their ability to breathe normally.

Peanut the ferret peeks out of a Christmas stocking

Miss Pickles urgently needs this surgery before she can safely be rehomed - however the operation will cost the local RSPCA branch over £2500.

Fay Gibbons, Digital Fundraiser, says “Our Christmas Wish Appeal is a special opportunity to grant an animal’s wish of finding a loving home this December. We have lots of cats, dogs, ferrets and other small animals in our care who will sadly have to spend the festive season in rescue. However, with the support of our local community we’re hoping we can raise the funds needed to support their care which will help these wonderful pets find a forever family!’’

For anyone who would like to grant a Christmas Wish for an RSPCA animal, you can donate direct via the local RSPCA’s website. Or if Miss Pickles’ story has pulled on your heart-strings, you can contribute directly towards her surgery costs to make sure this lovable girl is ready for rehoming as soon as possible.

There is also the opportunity to purchase ‘Wish tickets’ in all of the RSPCA Charity Shops across Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford and at the Wade Street Animal Centre too.

Miss Pickles has made her wish to Santa this Christmas

The Wish tickets make great stocking fillers for anyone wanting to purchase a unique gift idea or for those who just want to help.

Every Wish ticket granted and sold will help the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford in their mission to care for and rehome as many animals as possible as we move into 2022.

To donate to the appeal online visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/christmas-wish-appeal/ or www.justgiving.com/campaign/xmaswish. To purchase Wish tickets, please visit any of the RSPCA charity shops across Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and in the Wade Street Animal Centre.

If you would like to donate towards Miss Pickles’ surgery costs directly visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/MissPicklesXmasWish

So far this year the branch has successfully found homes for 89 dogs, 240 cats and 80 small animals. They hope with the support of the local community they can give all the animals currently waiting to be adopted the best Christmas possible.