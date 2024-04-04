How to have your say on plans to add new screen at Hebden Bridge Picture House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will take place on Monday, April 15 between 5pm and 6pm at the iconic single-screen cinema, now in its 103rd year.

Members of the community are invited to consult with the project team, gaining insights into the evolving proposals and hear any recent updates.

Drawing of proposed Screen 2 in the balcony at Hebden Bridge Picture House

Complimentary refreshments will be provided upon arrival by Hebden Royd Town Council, owners of the cinema.

Emma Green, Project Manager, is thrilled by the ongoing engagement from the community.

"Your feedback has been invaluable," she said.

"Let's keep the conversation going at the community event and through our survey, as we approach the end of the public consultation period.”

Pete Berrisford, the Cinema Manager, stressed how crucial community involvement is in shaping the cinema's future.

"We highly value community input and eagerly await the participation of residents and businesses at the event.

"Your perspectives and support are essential for us to realise our shared vision of creating a sustainable and thriving cinema for years to come.”

Feedback and thoughts on the proposed plans can be submitted until the end of April, either at the event or through the Picture House’s survey, which can be accessed online via the website or in person at the cinema foyer.