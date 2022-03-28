How you can help people of Ukraine: Latest list of donations needed and Halifax fundraising shows announced

Halifax Ukrainian Club, who have teamed up with the Leo Group, have so far sent eight containers filled with aid to a charity in Poland which is helping Ukrainian refugees.

Two lorries have made it to Lviv in Ukraine with meals for those displaced by the Russian invasion.

The club has been told people are in desperate need of food, outdoor survival gear and medical supplies.

Halifax Ukrainian Club have announced their latest appeal for donations

They are accepting donations at D Mill in Dean Clough, Halifax, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9am and 5pm.

The food needed includes cans of meat, ready meals, instant soup, tea bags, instant coffee, instant porridge, sugar, biscuits and sweets, bottled water and juiced, baby food and disposable cutlery.

They are also collecting hygiene products, thermal clothing, hand and feet warmers, foil blankets, sleeping bags, waterproof sleeping mats, waterproof ground sheets, torches and headlights, and toiletries.

For more information and updates, visit Halifax Ukrainian Club's Facebook page.

Grayston Unity, in Halifax town centre, is planning three days of live music in aid of the Red Cross appeal for Ukraine.

Music for Ukraine will take place from Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 17, kicking off with a show by Knuckle at 8.30pm on April 15.

The weekend will also include a performance by Roger Davies at 3pm on April 17.

All of the acts will play for free, 10 per cent of takings from the weekend will go to the charity and bar staff on the Friday are donating their wages to the cause.