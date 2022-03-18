How you can help people of Ukraine - new list for Halifax donations appeal and vigil to be held at Halifax Minster

Residents are invited to join faith and civic leaders at the event at Halifax Minster at 5.30pm on Saturday, March 26.

Halifax Ukrainian Club and The Leo Group have released an updated list of aid items needed to help people in and escaping from the besieged country.

They are looking for medical supplies including antiseptic cream and wipes, bandages, paracetamol, first aid kits, sterile dressings and wound closure kits.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers sort through the donations for Ukraine at Dean Clough in Halifax

They are also asking for toiletries such as nappies, incontinence products, tissues, sanitary products and wet wipes.

And they need tools and equipment including torches, sturdy boots, walkie talkies, sleeping bags and ground sheets.

For a full list and updates on the collection, visit Halifax Ukrainian Club's Facebook page.

Donations can be taken to D Mill at Dean Clough in Halifax, Monday to Friday.

A new list of donations that are needed has been released