HRH Princess Beatrice helps celebrate 10th anniversary of Russell House at Forget Me Not Children's Hospice's

HRH Princess Beatrice meets a family supported by Forget Me Not

Her Royal Highness, Princess Beatrice, the patron of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, was the special guest at a garden party to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the hospice, Russell

House, being built.

To mark the occasion, HRH buried a time capsule to give people in the future an insight into Forget Me Not in 2021.

HRH Princess Beatrice and Forget Me Not CEO Luen Thompson with time capsule

At the event The Princess met some of the families Forget Me Not currently supports as well as staff, volunteers and supporters.

Speaking at the event, HRH thanked all those whose hard work and commitment had enabled the hospice to be built and helped hundreds of children and families get the care and support they needed.

“In the last 10 years, the charity has supported over 800 families – I am simply lost for words as to the difference that this support has made to so many lives,” she said.

“I’m immensely proud to have been the Patron for Forget Me Not for the last 10 years.

"When people ask me why I became Patron of this amazing charity, I only have to explain how much of an important part of the community Russell House and the charity has become. And how much of a momentous achievement it is for us to be stood here today celebrating 10 years of supporting that community.”

The time capsule, planted by Princess Beatrice in the garden of Russell House, was full of mementoes from 2021, including a handprint of one of the children, a letter from one of the mums Forget Me Not is currently supporting, photos of Russell House, some entries from this year’s art competition and a handwritten letter from The Princess herself.

Gareth Pierce, director at Forget Me Not said: “Our hope is that one day in the future when this time capsule is discovered, people will get an intriguing taste of what has been a unique year for Forget Me Not – unique because of the pandemic of course.

"But also unprecedented because of the opportunity our 10 year celebrations have given us to reflect on how far we've come, how many families have found sanctuary here at Russell House and the difference our support has made to those families. And to recognise how none of this would have been possible without the support of our local communities.”