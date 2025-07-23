Huge donation brings Maternity Bereavement Appeal at Calderdale Royal Hospital closer to their goal

A generous £100,000 donation from the League of Friends at Calderdale Royal Hospital has moved a self-contained bereavement suite at the hospital closer than ever.

The Maternity Bereavement Appeal’s vision is to raise £500,000 to ensure everyone affected by miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death, who is cared for by the hospital, receives the support they need, in an environment that’s right for them.

The aim is to create a comfortable, home from home, self-contained bereavement suite at Calderdale Royal Hospital, alongside a dedicated counselling room within the Early Pregnancy Unit.

The donation from the League of Friends has helped close a major funding gap and will make a life-changing difference for future families receiving bereavement care in Calderdale.

Maragaret Smith, secretary of the group, said: “The League of Friends, Halifax, founded 1948 and still active, provides services to patients and raise money for their benefit.

“Thanks to the work of members, past and present, we are happy to support this worthwhile project to create a dedicated area for families at a difficult time after the death of their babies.

Emma Kovaleski, Head of Charity and Volunteering Services at the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the League of Friends for their amazing generosity.

"Their £100,000 donation will go such a long way in helping us create a space filled with comfort, dignity and peace for families facing the unimaginable.

"This gift will leave a lasting legacy and bring real change to the way we care for those experiencing baby loss.”

About the League of Friends:

Established in 1948, the League of Friends at Calderdale Royal Hospital is a voluntary organisation made up of members of the public. Their mission has always been to help enhance the experience of patients, visitors and staff by funding additional services, facilities and equipment.

Over the years, the League of Friends has supported patients in countless ways, from funding a telephone trolley service and newspaper rounds to purchasing essential hospital equipment and offering friendship to those in need.

To donate to the Maternity Bereavement Appeal, visit https://www.chftcharity.co.uk/our-amazing-appeals/maternity-bereavement-appeal.