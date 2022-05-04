Huge rise in demand for food parcels from Brighouse charity

Focus4Hope say they are hugely worried for people who are struggling.

Manager Nicola Freemantle said at the end of March, they were handing out between 17 and 20 food parcels a week.

That figure will have rocketed to more than 58 by the end of this week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Focus4Hope are appealing for help

They are also having to top up people's gas and electricity meters.

"We did plan that we would probably close the food bank in March but it just can't happen," she said.

"People are just really struggling with the climate that we are living in now, with everything going up.

"We help people that work full-time that just do not have money to eat. They can only pay the bills and that's it.

"If anyone could donate some tins for us to help us stock up, that would be amazing," she added.

"We don't have any funding to run our food bank - we're running on donations."

She said cereal, pasta sauces, noodles and rice are also really useful to be able to hand out.

The charity's hub off Briggate in Brighouse is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am until 3pm.