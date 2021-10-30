Hundreds attend Reclaim the Night March in Hebden Bridge

The march went from Hebden Bridge Railway Station to St George's Square

The Reclaim The Night march was organised in response to the murder of Sarah Everard and several reports of indecent exposure around Hebden Bridge.

Men, women and children marched from Hebden Bridge Railway Station to St George's Square.

Jilly Walstow, who arranged the protest said it was well attended and good to see so many men and children, in particular, involved

People marched to St George's Square in Hebden Bridge

Police say there have been extra officers patrolling around Hebden Bridge since three reports of indecent exposure and one of an act of outraging public decency since August.

Anyone with any concerns can call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.