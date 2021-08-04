Hundreds say their last goodbyes to Halifax's Travis Smith

Mourners lined the streets for Travis's funeral.

The funeral for 20-year-old Travis Smith - a tree surgeon and well-known amateur rugby player - took place at St John’s Church in Bradshaw yesterday afternoon.

Many of the mourners were young - some dressed in rugby shirts and others in traditional country attire -and the funeral cortege included a horse-drawn carriage carrying Travis’s coffin, followed by several tractors, quad bikes, motorbikes and limousines.

“Our Travis was the most perfect boy you could ever meet,” said his sister, Maisie Downes. “He constantly followed his dreams and achieved everything. He always looked after me, A piece of my heart is missing without you here.”

A horse-drawn carriage led the funeral cortege for Travis Smith.

His mum, Lisa Smith, said: “My son Travis was my rock. He kept the whole family together with his positive outlook on life. He was the most kind, thoughtful, hard-working kid any mum would want.

“Travis was looking forward to following a dream and working in New Zealand as a tree surgeon but was taken away too soon , I will do that dream for Travis and leave lots of his memories in the places I visit.”

His other siblings - Amber Dawson, Jess Dawson, Joel Downes and Georgia Downes - also paid tribute, with Amber saying: “Being a sibling means you are part of something so precious it means you will love and always be loved for the rest of time no matter what.

“Travis you will always be my little brother forever and always.”

Large numbers gathered outside the church to hear the funeral service relayed on speakers outside.

Jess added: “A hole left in my heart that will never be repaired. My little bro, my best buddy my best man, forever by my side.”

Georgia said: "I have not met anyone in my life that was more ambitious than you or with a bigger heart than you. Even from bickering as kids you’d always be the first one to say sorry.

"I promised you I would always be your little princess forever and always and I will never break that.

Joel said: "A best mate from babies to the end. Ringing/seeing each other at a moment's notice. We worked to spend on memories together, Trav. It’s just how it was .

Travis Smith

"Two peas in a pod, you said. We had unbelievable memories from funny to mental adrenaline rushes. Together we lived life on the edge and without you nothing will be the same. Feel like my right hand is gone.

"I owe you, Trav. You helped me through qualifying in my job and that was because you were a humble, caring generous lunatic that not only me loved but everyone did.

"I’ll see you up there, Trav. Not now but in the end."

Travis, who played for Ovenden RLFC and Keighley Albion RLFC, died after his Audi A3 was involved in a collision with a double decker bus on Godley Lane last month.