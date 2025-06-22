A new president has been announced for Halifax Civic Trust.

Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director at Dean Clough, assumes the important role that was previously held by his late father, Sir Ernest Hall.

Halifax Civic Trust is an entirely voluntary organisation which aims to improve the quality of Halifax’s townscape and celebrate, enhance and safeguard the outstanding built and natural environment of the town.

By raising public awareness, carrying out projects to improve the environment, keeping a close eye on heritage at risk, and influencing major projects and planning decisions, the aim of the trust is to make and keep Halifax an attractive place to live, work and visit.

It hosts an annual awards ceremony to recognise outstanding local projects which have included the restoration of the Piece Hall, community gardens and the Duke of Wellington’s Regimental Memorial.

Dean Clough itself has received two awards from the trust for Crossley Gallery, Design House Gallery and Restaurant in 1995 and the restoration of A Mill and B Mill in 2017.

Mr Hall said: “I am privileged and honoured to take over the president’s role. It’s particularly poignant for me as my late father was the last president, so it’s wonderful to continue our family’s commitment to the trust.

"Our history and our future are routed in both our community and the built environment.

"The civic trust is imbued with a sense of custodianship, concerned with the celebration of our history whilst mindful of enabling our community’s future.

“In my capacity as chairman and managing director of the magnificent Dean Clough Mills, I have an appreciation of both the merits and challenges of protecting our heritage assets whilst striving to create an environment to engage with an ever changing world.”

Alun Goodrum, chair of the trust, added: “We are thrilled that Jeremy has kindly taken up the offer as president for Halifax Civic Trust.

"He is exceptionally well placed to lead our continuing endeavours to encourage high standards of architecture and planning in the Halifax area, representing on relevant bodies and committees and campaigning against inappropriate developments.”

For more information about the trust, visit https://sites.google.com/view/civictrusthalifax/home