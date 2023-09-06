News you can trust since 1853
"I couldn't help but write a folk song about it" - Song about Todmorden pub features on musician's latest album

A musician has paid tribute to a Todmorden pub by writing a song about it on their latest album.
By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Singer songwriter Beans on Toast, also known as Jay McAllister, will release the album The Toothpaste and the Tube on December 1, from which the first single is ‘The Golden Lion’, about the pub on Rochdale Road.

The musician said: “The characters in the “The Golden Lion” are real people, as is the bizarre history of the town that the song alludes to. I played a show at the pub last year and was so inspired by the town, the pub and its people that I couldn't help but write a folk song about it. As with the town, the song is quintessentially English, mysterious and boozy.”

To celebrate the release of his new album, Beans on Toast will be returning to Todmorden for a very special launch show at The Golden Lion itself on December 1, with the show one of 35 other dates he’ll be playing in an extensive UK tour throughout 2023/24.

The Golden Lion also featured in the official video for the single.

