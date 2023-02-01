Makers of the show have already announced that this series – the third of the hugely popular show – will definitely be the last.

But how will it end?

We asked the residents of the real-life Happy Valley what they think will happen in the final episode.

Tan Coskun and Esat Yakup give their views on how Happy Valley will end

Michael Gaukroger and Katie Gregson-Curtis said they have really been enjoying the show.

Michael said: "I think Catherine will stop Tommy Lee Royce, but will she die?

"There’s a theory that Neil is Tommy’s dad. I think he could get to Tommy first and kill him before Catherine does.

"It’s a superb show.”

Katie Gregson-Curtis and Michael Gaukroger are Happy Valley fans

Katie added: “I love it. It’s so exciting seeing places on it that you know.”

Phillippa Green also believes Tommy Lee Royce could die in the final episode, but she isn’t sure how.

"Every week there is so much that happens!”

Tan Coskun said he would like a happy ending: “I hope Catherine is OK. She is a such a good police officer. People are saying she is going to die but I hope there is a happy ending for her.”

Phillippa Green and Tara Jobes are keen to find out what happens at the end of Happy Valley

On the Courier’s Facebook page, there have been all sorts of theories from our readers.

The most popular has been that Ryan pretends he will meet his dad to go to Spain, but will actually be turning him in to the police – or even killing Tommy Lee Royce himself.

There have also been a few people suggesting that it will be Catherine’s sister, Clare, that finishes Tommy Lee Royce off.

