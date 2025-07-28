Donations and messages of love and support have been flooding in for a Halifax cafe-owner as she battles bowel cancer.

Lucy Chapple, who runs Lucy’s Little Bake House at Dean Clough with Pam Crawshaw, revealed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with the disease.

Ever since, she has been sharing information about bowel cancer and her treatment journey in a bid to raise awareness of the condition and its symptoms.

Her heartfelt, inspiring and informative Instagram account ‘Baking Through Bowel Cancer’ has already attracted more than 1,000 followers.

Lucy (right) and the team at Lucy's Little Bake House at Dean Clough in Halifax

Last week, her sister Helen Jones started a fundraising page for Lucy, her husband Pete and their three children to help support them as Lucy continues her treatment.

Within a few days of being live, the page had raised more than £6,200, and there have also been dozens of messages of support for Lucy on social media.

On the fundraising page Helen said: “Lucy and Pete are a very proud, hardworking family and have been reluctant to ask for help until now.

"Since Lucy was diagnosed with bowel cancer, she has been unable to work and her wage has covered staff that have stepped in for Lucy.

"As you can imagine, this news has been devastating for our family.

"Lucy is not only a wonderful sister but also a loving wife and a devoted mother to three beautiful children. Right now, she is facing the toughest battle of her life, undergoing intensive treatment to fight this disease.

"Unfortunately, as she begins the journey of recovery the financial strain on her family is growing.

"Your donation will go directly towards covering essential living costs while Lucy is unable to work and supporting her family with food, household bills and rent.

"No family should have to worry about money whilst fighting cancer.

"We are so grateful for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time.”

Responding to the huge outpouring of support, Lucy posted: “I cannot put into words how grateful I am to everyone.

"I’m forever grateful for this gorgeous community we’ve built at our Bake House, grateful for our staff and the lush small businesses that we’re businesses besties with and for my sister convincing me to do this.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-lucy-her-family-through-bowel-cancer-treatme