"I'm not going to give up" - Chairman's message as junior cricket club's search for a suitable home goes on

The chairman of a Halifax Cricket Club insists he will not give up in his quest for a suitable permanent home for King Cross Juniors.

Mohammed Yousaf founded the club in 2021 to provide a place for children in his native Park Ward to play sport.

But he has faced numerous obstacles in trying to find a long-term home for the club, which has nine teams and more than 250 registered players, making it the largest junior cricket set-up in the country.

Mohammed says he and the club have been subjected to racial discrimination while trying to find a permanent home.

The club tried to base themselves at Greetland, but found that traffic around tea-time was putting parents off taking them

"They stopped playing because they weren't able to get there," said Mohammed, who describes the situation as "extremely dire".

He said the club was then on the verge of folding but got a lifeline through Warley Cricket Club, whose ground became empty, but ended up leaving due to disagreements with nearby residents.

He also says there has been a lack of support from Calderdale Council

Mohammed added: "They offered a field at Roils Head, but the red tape that goes with any piece of land is tied up with timescales.

"They offered me a one-year seasonal licence but but we can't make any alterations to the ground.

"It takes six months of development to put a square in and turn it into a cricket pitch.

Building a permanent home will cost around £1 million, says Mohammed, who volunteers for the club alongside his full-time job.

He says he has applied for 36 separate grants but not been successful in any of them.

"BBC Children In Need wanted to fund us to the tune of £40,000 for the next three years but it didn't come to anything because we don't have a lease on a ground," he said.

In 2024 alone, the club won 101 trophies, including the Under-15s league title and league wins for Under-9s, with Under-11s reaching two cup finals.

"We seem to have to fight battles everywhere to get the most basic of things," Mohammed said.

"Park Ward has one per cent of the land mass of Calderdale, but currently holds a third of the children.

"But there's nowhere suitable for them to play a sport of any description."

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, said: “We know how important sport and physical activity are for good health and wellbeing, and for bringing people together. We’re proud to support a wide range of physical activity opportunities across Calderdale.

“Local community clubs like King Cross Juniors have a great impact and help with our mission to make physical activity a part of everyday life, so we have provided lots of support to the cricket club and are doing all we can to help it settle in its own home ground.

“Our support includes Active Calderdale grant funding, meetings with and updates to the club, site visits, help to find a venue, the offer of a lease at Roils Head Moor subject to planning permission, and support with the required processes involved.”