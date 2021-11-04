"I'm so proud how far they have come" - Disabled football team in Halifax offering help and support to those in need

Halifax DFC

Gavin Payne is chairman of Halifax DFC, which started in July, has around 20 players and has been affiliated into the West Riding County Football Association.

"I was a disabled player until I retired from playing and formed my own club," he said.

"I wanted to give back to the community that helped me get over the dark days to where I am today and help others to fight their disabilities and mental health, get them included and get them out and about."

Gavin played for Greetland Goldstars, but when their mental well-being team folded, he says it left him without a vital support network.

The 43-year-old was left disabled after an accident at work when he was a bus driver in Greater Manchester.

"It left me disabled and being stuck at home, and my depression began to grow out of control," he said.

"Amongst other things family related, such as my first marriage breaking down, family members passing away and not be able to work, it became too much to handle and I suffered a full mental breakdown.

"My disabilities are fibromyalgia, arthritis, sleep apnoea, chronic pain syndrome and depression and anxiety.

"I'd attempted suicide on more than one occasion after my mental breakdown.

"My other disabilities led to me gaining a lot of weight, up to 21 stone at my biggest, and having to change the ways I did things in everyday life as fibromyalgia made me have to slow down and pace things throughout the day.

"Depression left me house-bound, scared to leave my safe haven of my four walls, and I didn't leave the house properly for over two years, I didn't socialise, and it robbed me of any confidence I had.

"This is when disability football with Greetland Goldstars helped me. I lost nearly five stone, became more confident, my depression was more manageable and I met so many great people along the way, some of whom have joined me at Halifax DFC.

"When the team was dropped I relapsed and attempted suicide again. I felt trapped, nowhere to go and my other conditions started to worsen, but I put my efforts into gaining coaching badges, which Greetland helped with.

"I decided to form my own disability club which a friend suggested to start.

"Our first games in the West Riding Ability Counts League were on October 31.

"It's been very hard at times as we are a non-profit organisation so rely heavily on donations and fundraising to pay for the day to day running of the club.

"I hope as we grow we can offer players opportunities to gain their own coaching badges from the FA and coach players of their own.

"We have seen the players come out of their shells, become more confident in what they do. The smiles on their faces and the passion for the sport is what it's all about and I'm so proud how far they have come.

"At a time where depression is at alarming rates due to lockdown I'm hoping to help many others battle through and know they aren't alone. Sport can help build confidence and get you back out, make new friends and learn new skills."