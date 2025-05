Antonio Latouche

West Yorkshire Police have released an image of a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Antonio Latouche was last seen at Mytholmroyd train station around 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Antonio is 5ft 1in, slim build, with black hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit, hoodie and black/orange trainers.

He may be heading towards Manchester.

Call 101 and quote 1163 19/02/25 if you can help.