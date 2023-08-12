News you can trust since 1853
In pictures: Halifax Panthers fans arrive at Wembley for 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs

Halifax Panthers fans have arrived at Wembley ahead of this evening’s 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs.
By Dominic Brown
Published 12th Aug 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 15:13 BST

Fax fans have made the trip to watch their side play at the national stadium for the first time in 35 years, and are hoping to see the Panthers lift the trophy in the club’s 150th anniversary year.

Here is a selection of photos of the fans arriving, thanks to club photographer Simon Hall.

From The Shay to Wembley: Fans gather to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad ahead of the 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs

1. Cup final

Halifax Panthers fans arrive at Wembley for the 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs Photo: Simon Hall

2. Cup final

Halifax Panthers fans arrive at Wembley for the 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs Photo: Simon Hall

3. Cup final

Halifax Panthers fans arrive at Wembley for the 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs Photo: Simon Hall

4. Cup final

Halifax Panthers fans arrive at Wembley for the 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs Photo: Simon Hall

