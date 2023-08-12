In pictures: Halifax Panthers fans arrive at Wembley for 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs
Halifax Panthers fans have arrived at Wembley ahead of this evening’s 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs.
Fax fans have made the trip to watch their side play at the national stadium for the first time in 35 years, and are hoping to see the Panthers lift the trophy in the club’s 150th anniversary year.
Here is a selection of photos of the fans arriving, thanks to club photographer Simon Hall.
