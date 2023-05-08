News you can trust since 1853
King Charles III Coronation celebrations at St John's Church, Bradshaw. Jennifer Tomlinson, left, and Shirley Whiteley
King Charles III Coronation celebrations at St John's Church, Bradshaw. Jennifer Tomlinson, left, and Shirley Whiteley

In pictures: How communities around Calderdale have been celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III over the bank holiday weekend

Communities around Calderdale have been showing their patriotic side this weekend to celebrate the Coronation.

By Dominic Brown
Published 8th May 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 11:51 BST

As King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, churches and community groups held Coronation themed events to mark the occasion.

St John’s Church in Bradshaw, Halifax, hosted a Coronation party where guests enjoyed food, games, crafts and a bouncy castle.

St Michael’s Church in Shelf held a Coronation garden party featuring food, face painting and games as guests basked in Sunday’s sunshine.

And pupils at Brighouse’s HLC Nursery made sure they were ready for the Coronation by creating crowns and painting Union flags in the build up to the big day.

25 photos of crowds enjoying Coronation celebrations at the Piece Hall in Halifax

Elbie Bishop, five, gets her face painted at St John's Church, Bradshaw

1. Celebrations

Elbie Bishop, five, gets her face painted at St John's Church, Bradshaw Photo: Jim Fitton

Guests at the Coronation Garden Party at St Michael's Church in Shelf

2. Celebrations

Guests at the Coronation Garden Party at St Michael's Church in Shelf Photo: Iain Dickinson

Royal themed face painting at the Coronation Garden Party at St Michael's Church in Shelf

3. Celebrations

Royal themed face painting at the Coronation Garden Party at St Michael's Church in Shelf Photo: Iain Dickinson

Playing games at the Coronation Garden Party at St Michael's Church in Shelf

4. Celebrations

Playing games at the Coronation Garden Party at St Michael's Church in Shelf Photo: Iain Dickinson

