Communities around Calderdale have been showing their patriotic side this weekend to celebrate the Coronation.

As King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, churches and community groups held Coronation themed events to mark the occasion.

St John’s Church in Bradshaw, Halifax, hosted a Coronation party where guests enjoyed food, games, crafts and a bouncy castle.

St Michael’s Church in Shelf held a Coronation garden party featuring food, face painting and games as guests basked in Sunday’s sunshine.

And pupils at Brighouse’s HLC Nursery made sure they were ready for the Coronation by creating crowns and painting Union flags in the build up to the big day.

