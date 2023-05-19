News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Panthers took on St Helens in the Challenge Cup at The Shay. Photo by Simon Hall.Halifax Panthers took on St Helens in the Challenge Cup at The Shay. Photo by Simon Hall.
Halifax Panthers took on St Helens in the Challenge Cup at The Shay. Photo by Simon Hall.

In pictures: Huge crowd of nearly 5,000 fans watch St Helens knock brave Halifax Panthers out of the Challenge Cup

Nearly 5,000 fans packed into The Shay to see Halifax Panthers take on St Helens in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

By Dominic Brown
Published 19th May 2023, 23:26 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 23:34 BST

In Friday night’s match, which was a repeat of the classic 1987 Wembley final between the two sides, current Super League and world club champions St Helens emerged victorious, winning 26-6.

The Panthers gave the South Stand something to cheer late on, as Jacob Fairbank crossed the line for a try to cap a brave display from the Championship side.

St Helens produce professional performance to avoid Challenge Cup shock against Halifax Panthers

The Panthers faced Saints at The Shay for the first time in over 20 years

1. Big match

The Panthers faced Saints at The Shay for the first time in over 20 years Photo: Simon Hall

Fans on their way to the ground

2. Big match

Fans on their way to the ground Photo: Simon Hall

Fans on their way to the ground

3. Big match

Fans on their way to the ground Photo: Simon Hall

Fans on the way to the ground

4. Big match

Fans on the way to the ground Photo: Simon Hall

