In pictures: Huge crowd of nearly 5,000 fans watch St Helens knock brave Halifax Panthers out of the Challenge Cup
Nearly 5,000 fans packed into The Shay to see Halifax Panthers take on St Helens in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.
By Dominic Brown
Published 19th May 2023, 23:26 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 23:34 BST
In Friday night’s match, which was a repeat of the classic 1987 Wembley final between the two sides, current Super League and world club champions St Helens emerged victorious, winning 26-6.
The Panthers gave the South Stand something to cheer late on, as Jacob Fairbank crossed the line for a try to cap a brave display from the Championship side.
