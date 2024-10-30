IN PICTURES: Work underway on transformation of Brighouse Market as project is expected to take around a year

The market project is part of the £19.1 million Government-funded Town Deal being delivered by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board.

Demolition of the existing building on the canalside site has already begun, with West Yorkshire-based Triton Construction leading on construction of the new market, on behalf of Calderdale Council.

Work is expected to take around a year and, during that time, the Open Market will continue to trade from a temporary site on Daisy Street car park which is already home to the usual stallholders ensuring the food, drinks, crafts and other items on sale each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday remain available.

Colin Gordon, member of the Brighouse Town Deal Board and owner of Colin’s Café on Brighouse Market, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who has crossed Anchor Bridge to find us in Daisy Street car park over the next few weeks in our temporary home. It has been brilliant to see familiar and new faces as we continue to serve the community.

“Please keep supporting us as we watch the work going on at the permanent Canalside site which we’re all excited to return to as Brighouse’s transformed Open Market next year.”

The transformed permanent market building will have 21 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power.

The market will include 19 additional pop-up stalls, which can be removed to accommodate small events. Other features will include secure, decorative gates, new cycle parking outside the market, and new entrances and exits.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Councillor Sarah Courtney, said: “As project lead for the transformation of the market in Brighouse, we’re delighted to see work underway on this exciting project.

"The improvements will transform the building into a modern, new facility, benefitting traders and shoppers, with the potential to allow for increased opening.

“The market project is one part of a package of investment across the town centre which includes new pedestrian areas, resurfacing of roads and footways and new seating and planting.

“These improvements, being delivered in partnership with the Town Deal Board, will make Brighouse an even better place to visit encouraging more people to spend more time and money in the town.”

1 . Brighouse market Ian Chapman, Tritan Construction Director; David Whitehead and Cllr Howard Blagbrough, Co-Chairs of Brighouse Town Deal Board; Janet Whitlow, Calderdale Council Programme Lead; Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport; Emma Martin, Calderdale Council Project Manager Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Brighouse Market Work is underway to demolish Brighouse Market Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . Brighouse market Work is underway to demolish Brighouse Market Photo: Submit Photo Sales