Popular Brighouse cake shop sees seven straight hours of queues during first day in new town centre location

Popular Brighouse cake shop Liv’s Bakes n Cakes has officially opened in its new home on Commercial Street.

The business moved from its home on Bradford Road over the weekend and saw lovers of sweet treats flock to the shop.

Run by Liv Dennison, the business that began by posting bakes on social media has now expanded into a bigger premises at what was Fawcett Cards and Gifts.

Liv and the team on opening day of the new Liv's Bakes n Cakes shop, Commercial Street, Brighouse

On opening day Liv shared: "This journey has been incredibly special, working with my dad and some of my fave people to create the dream place I’ve wanted since I was 17, two years before I started Liv’s Bakes n Cakes.

"Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. We had a queue for seven hours straight!! Which was INSANE! So thank you!"

Liv has moved from selling her bakes from a stall in Brighouse market to a shop on Bradford Road and now a bigger location on Commercial Street.

Opening week wasn't easy for Liv as she lost her grandad, one of her biggest supporters, a few days before opening.

"He was one day away from seeing my place, as he said he didn’t want to see it before it was fully finished", Liv said.

"I know he would have loved it and I only wished he could have come down for a Wednesday ritual with my grandma.

"Life comes at you very quickly and puts everything into perspective.. but I can’t say anything other than I'm insanely grateful for today and my customers always."