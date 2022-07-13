Over 150 people attended throughout the day and enjoyed refreshments on the terrace and gardens with DJ and VJ sets from Artist in Residence Charlotte Mellor Meecham and Bodie Cameron and FedUP Lab Studio later in the day.

Following a significant refurbishment the new independent Hebden Bridge Hostel opened this April.

Run by West Yorkshire-based creative arts organisation and registered charity IOU, the not-for-profit hostel provides inclusive and accessible accommodation for visitors, travellers and artists to stay, create and explore the Calder Valley with an activity programme of art, the outdoors, and health and wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IOU's Hebden Bridge hostel holds open day

The hostel is part of the historic Birchcliffe Centre owned by charity Pennine Heritage. As an extension of IOU’s studio and gallery at Dean Clough, the Hostel provides shared spaces for creative workshops, retreats and group activities.

IOU's Hebden Bridge hostel holds open day