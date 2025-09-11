A building where Halifax residents learnt to swim for decades should start being knocked down before the end of the year.

Demolition of the now-closed Halifax Swimming Pool, on Skircoat Road, is expected to begin in “late autumn”, says a senior councillor.

The Skircoat Road pool, which dates to the 1960s, never reopened after the pandemic, with Calderdale Council deciding the building was beyond economic repair.

A new pool is to be included in the £35m leisure centre planned for the site of another now-closed building – the old leisure centre at North Bridge in Halifax.

Halifax Swimming Pool before it was boarded up

In a questions-to-cabinet session, Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked whether a date for demolition had been set.

She said: “It has been boarded up for a long time now and presents an unsightly picture to visitors arriving in Halifax by road.”

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said following necessary removal of a Northern Power Grid sub-station from the building, a “prior notice” application has been submitted to planning and work is under way to procure a demolition contractor.

“The procurement process will require a full tender exercise – once a contractor has been appointed, a programme of works will be agreed.

“It is currently anticipated that the works will commence late autumn,” said Coun Durrans (Lab, Ovenden).

Also answering Coun Holdsworth, Coun Durrans confirmed the ceramic mural “British Pond Life” by the foremost ceramic artist of the 20th century, Kenneth Barden, has been photographed to be preserved digitally for future use, but the original unlikely to be saved.

Hirst Conservation visited site in March and undertook a detailed assessment of the viability of removing and retaining the murals.

Their April report determined removal of the murals would be very difficult and very costly, and it would be likely that the tiles and artwork would be significantly damaged during any removal process, said Coun Durrans.

