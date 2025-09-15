Ethan before his death.

The dad of a “bright, popular and confident” young Halifax man who died from ketamine addiction aged just 23 has warned of the grim reality of the drug.

Craig Hamer, 43, has revealed how his son Ethan began taking the class B drug when he was just 14 and his usage ramped up following a family bereavement in 2020.

His addiction got even worse after the death of his mum in 2024 and he was left taking up to seven grams of the drug every day, which left him constantly urinating due to the damage to his bladder.

Father-of-one Ethan died on April 28 this year shortly after being discharged from hospital where he had been treated for kidney failure.

Ethan (right) with Dad Craig (left).

An inquest held earlier this month confirmed that his death was 'drug-related' and that Ethan who had not eaten or drunk anything for days.

Craig said his son's addiction was so severe, he had taken on debt from drug dealers and was selling the drugs himself to obtain it.

The bereaved dad said: "He started taking ketamine, he wasn't dealing with his emotions.

"He was taking more, and the pain - I was basically watching my son, who was a very confident, popular lad who had loads of friends, loads of girlfriends, turn into this person within a few months that people wouldn't want to go near.

"All he thought about was this drug.

"It just consumed him, he wanted to take more and more and more.

"He stopped eating.

"I did everything for him, I paid all his bills, I paid his rent, I did his shopping for him.

"He got to a point where he couldn't eat.

"It destroyed every part of him and I just couldn't get any help.

"He basically just cut himself off from everybody."

Now, Craig says he wants to see ketamine reclassified from a class B drug to the most serious category, class A, in the hope that tougher sentences will deter dealers from supplying the drug and make it unaffordable for kids to get started.

"It will become more expensive, because dealers will want more for the risk,” said Craig.

"On top of that, it stops kids from being able to afford it.

"It's rife, it's kids selling to kids to make money, and even the kids that are selling it are getting addicted.

Craig called on parents who suspect their children to be taking ketamine to take a zero-tolerance approach.

He said: "Deal with it straight away. Don't listen to anything they say.

"He kept saying to me 'I'm fine dad, I'm fine, don't worry, I'm fine'.

"He wasn't fine. This drug is bad.

"It's the worst drug I've ever come across, this is the worst of them all.

"If there are any kids out there on it - parents need to take it really seriously.

"Get them into rehab, push to just do anything you can to help them, otherwise you're going to lose them."

An online fundraiser for Ethan's funeral costs and to support his four-month-old daughter Alora-Jane has already received more than £2,500 in donations.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ethan-hamer