"It was a magical hour for the two generations" - Children from Halifax nursery enjoy visit to care home
The children from Minibugs Nursery took part in an intergenerational project when they visited the care home, and made special cards to give to the residents.
The two generations took part in some craft activities, making daffodil wind blowers and flower decorations.
The children all enjoyed talking to the residents and making new friendships.
“Our residents always welcome any activties based around children coming into the setting,” said Sherrie Steptoe, activities manager at the care home.
”This was our first time working with Minibugs nursery and it was a magical hour for the two generations.
"It’s so lovely to see the effect company of the children can have on the welfare of those from the older generation and it makes a huge positive impact on their moods, interaction and quality of life.
"We enjoyed crafts together, helping each other and even recieved some lovely homemade thank you cards from the children.
"We really do look forward to any future work together.”
