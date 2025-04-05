'It was amazing to see the smiles from the children' say volunteers as Halifax Community Fridge donates toys to young hospital patients at Eid
The team from Halifax Community Fridge, which is based at Madni Mosque on Gibbet Street, visited Calderdale Royal Hospital to hand out donated toys to youngsters there.
The Fridge is open 365-days-a-year and supports the whole community, from providing free food and drink, pet food and sanitary products to giving out free winter coats and serving up free warm meals.
It sees up-to 100 families visit each day and, since launching in August 2020, has redistributed over 2,000,000 items of food and drink into Calderdale, all whilst stopping tonnes of food from going to the landfill.
Wasim Iqbal, from Halifax Community Fridge, said: “Eid al-Fitr is a special occasion for Muslims and marks the end of Ramadan – a month of and spirituality.
"The work of the community fridge is inspired by the Prophet of Islam, who taught us to spread peace and feed people, support our community, show mercy to animals, visit the sick, and give gifts.
"It was amazing to see the smiles from the children, and the excitement in their eyes upon receiving their presents for the Eid festival.”
Halifax Community Fridge is helping mosques across the country to set up their own community fridges.
They also worked with JTI Community Fridge in Bradford to deliver toys for Eid to children at the Bradford Royal Infirmary, and Keighley Community Fridge to deliver toys for Eid to children at the Airedale Hospital.