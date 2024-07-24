Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two brothers from Calderdale will embark on a gruelling challenge to raise money for Alzheimer's UK.

Paolo Gwizdak-Williams, 36, from Skircoat Green, and his brother Fran Pellegrino-Williams, 40, from Hipperholme, have been inspired to do their fundraiser by their grandma Santina Williams, 90, who has had Alzheimer's for nearly five years.

They will run four miles every four hours for 48 hours, starting at 8pm on Friday, August 23 until 8pm on August 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a deeply personal and transformative experience," said Paolo.

Paolo and Fran with their grandma

"It's not just a grueling physical and mental test, but a heartfelt commitment to a cause I deeply care about.

"The sleep deprivation experienced during the challenge is said to mirror the cognitive impact of dementia, underscoring the importance of Alzheimer’s research, which is incredibly important because it holds the key to unlocking new treatments, improving the lives of those affected, and ultimately finding a cure for this devastating disease.

"Every step I take, every mile I run, is dedicated to those who are battling Alzheimer’s and their families who support them tirelessly. Fundraising for Alzheimer’s research is more than just raising money; it’s about raising awareness and hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The support of our family and friends is absolutely vital. Their encouragement provides the strength and motivation needed to keep going, especially when the challenge gets tough. Knowing that loved ones believe in our mission and stand by us every step of the way is incredibly empowering."

From left to right - Lee McGrath, 35, Paolo Gwizdak-Williams, 36 and Fran Pellegrino-Williams, 40

It's not the first time the brothers have undertaken the challenge, which is being supported by The Volunteers Arms and The Bakery in Copley.

"Thanks to their support, throughout August, we're celebrating and raising awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK on a grander scale.

"Additionally, even more runners are participating this year, making it our biggest event yet. This collective effort amplifies our mission and brings us closer to a future without Alzheimer’s."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fran said: "The support we receive from the running event is extremely important as it not only gives the runners extra motivation but hearing the stories that other people share with us, highlights how far reaching this disease is and it effects anyone from all walks of life.