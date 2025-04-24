"It's just been a complete nightmare" - Business owners say pedestrianisation has been a disaster for Elland town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Angry business owners in Elland say the pedestrianisation of the town centre has been a disaster and are calling on Calderdale Council to act.

Several months and more than £6m from the Government’s Future High Street Fund was spent giving Elland a huge makeover last year in the hope of making the town a more attractive place to be and improve amenities for people who live, work and shop in the town.

The work has included reconfiguring road layouts, reducing the width of carriageways, and introducing new and wider pavements.

The market square has new stone flags and a new seating area, and The Cartwheel Club has been refurbished to create a new community hub.

Elland town centre - Southgate

Work started in October 2023 and finished in August last year, but it has caused resentment and frustration among business owners.

David McCorrie, who has owned Oliver's fish and chip shop in the town for 30 years, said: "It's just been a complete nightmare from start to finish.

"Despite people saying there were going to be problems and things needed to be discussed properly, they've just been bull-headed about it and said 'everything will work, we'll increase footfall by 40 per cent, go away and stop complaining'.”

David says the changes haven't made any difference to footfall, and feels if anything, it has decreased the number of shoppers.

Coun Peter Hunt and David McCorrie in Elland town centre

"In the middle of town, between the two car parks, there is a bit of footfall but at the northern end, it's completely destroyed it," he said.

"Elland was a convenience town. People could get in park, get to where they wanted and then get home, or go out to Hebden Bridge or York.

"It's never been a town where you'd spend the day or the afternoon, and the council has tried to convert it into an experience town.

"The director of regeneration at the council replied to a letter saying that shops closing is good for a town as it creates excitement around what new shops will replace them.

Elland town centre - Victoria Road

"She is so far from reality trying to justify what they done.

"All I'm asking is for them to sit down with us at how we can improve accessibility at the northern end of town.

"I'd like to see The Cross opened up again for one-way traffic and car parking spaces put in, to see whether that improves trade at that end of town.”

Dave Jackson has owned BAC Outdoor Leisure in Elland for 33 years and described the changes as a "total waste of time".

"Nobody on the high street wanted this," he said.

"More than 1,000 people signed a petition against losing the car parks and all the changes.

"Our takings were halved overnight, and we got no recompense from the council.”

Dave says the redevelopment means his business won't be renewing its lease.

"My lease was up for renewal and we looked at what it's been like over winter, and it's been poor.

"So we're leaving on May 10.”

Elland councillor Peter Hunt (Con) said: "My understanding is that some businesses and notably licensed premises which are towards the bottom end of Southgate towards the main road are quite positive about the changes.

"The situation changes when you go towards the top and once you reach The Cross - there is definitely a change in vibe and mood.

"What I strongly suggest and which I am taking up with the council alongside colleague ward councillor David Veitch (Lab) is that a case is made for a small compromise and alteration to the traffic regulation order, which does not significantly change or impact upon the pedestrianisation or new designs in place.

"If one way traffic at The Cross can be permitted to pass along up through Westgate - not into Southgate, keeping it pedestrianised - and if strongly regulated and enforced limited parking could be allowed outside Caddyshack, Ashbys and Olivers, this would allow a short term stop-and-go for passing local trade, thus boosting footfall and revenues for the businesses.

"Over time I believe the new town centre and and will thrive through a rocky patch, but we need this small compromise now to lend support to the top end of the street."

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We’re ambitious about the future of Elland and the transformation of the high street is supporting our priority for thriving towns, aiming to make it more appealing to shoppers and people enjoying their leisure time in Elland.

“The improvements were delivered following extensive consultation, this included an event attended by over 100 people, with many more providing feedback online.

"The plans were altered in response to this feedback, with more parking spaces retained and the development of an events area, with green space and seating.

"One of the main themes of feedback was the desire for Elland to be a town in which people spend more time and this was a key objective of the improvement works.

“Our most recent figures show that footfall is increasing, and we’ve also seen long-term empty retail units become occupied.

"We continue to work closely with businesses in the town and have had regular contact with business owners. We remain happy to continue to discuss any concerns they may have and can offer advice to help them make the most of the new layout.”