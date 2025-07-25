"It's more problematic as the years go on" - Calderdale's boating businesses staying afloat despite issues with Rochdale Canal

The sun-drenched summer has delighted most people in Calderdale, but our borough's canal-based businesses can't wait for the rain.

Low water levels have led to parts of the Rochdale Canal being closed, while improvement work along the canal is also proving disruptive to businesses and boat owners.

Nigel Stevens, from Shire Cruisers, based in Sowerby Bridge, said: "The trouble is you get to the point where you think it'll never rain again, but it will, and it'll all come right when it does.

"Until then, it's difficult.

A barge sailing along the Rochdale Canal through Hebden Bridge

"Fortunately, from where we are, we have access to 125 miles of river navigation, which is much less susceptible to drought."

Nicki Garner, from Hebden Bridge Cruises, said: "It's not affected us too much, other than we can't go through locks, which is one of the things we offer.

"Generally, our trips go between the locks, but there's always that worry that we won't be able to operate because the levels have been going down and down."

Another issue for the companies to contend with has been work on the Salterhebble guillotine gate, where Stainland Road crosses the canal, which is closed for upgrades.

"They've got repairs to do and it seems to have taken a long time to do them," Nigel said.

"We hope it'll be open again soon.

"It's complicated because it's mechanical, and it has to have safety devices and controls to make it all work, so it ends up being not terribly reliable because it's complicated."

Nicki said: "They've just not been maintained properly over the years so it's more problematic as the years go on.

"They closed the canal quite early on this year so people couldn't use the locks, whereas in previous years, they still allowed boats to keep traveling up and down.

"We've had massive problems where boats have been stuck and we couldn't operate, whereas this year, they've stopped the traffic along the canal, but there have been issues with the locks anyway that have stopped people using it."

"They're certainly spending the money," said Nigel, "a lot of work's being done and you can't say they're not committed to keeping it open.

"But it needs more than they're able to do.

"The government are adamant it's not a priority for them, they've been elected with whatever priorities they have, so it's difficult.

"At some point, quite a few of the lock gates will have to be replaced, which costs a lot, but makes it a lot better when they're done.

"We've still managed to give everyone a good holiday that has booked with us.

"Our customers have been fantastic and the staff have been amazing, trying to make things as normal as possible."

The Courier reported last year on fears that the canal could close for good due to a lack of funding.

And Nicki says worries remain over its long-term future.

"It's a big concern," she said. "The previous government said they weren't going to fund the Canal and Rivers Trust, and then the Labour government said they would but not as much as previously.

"There'd be an outcry if they did try to close it, especially from Sowerby up to the summit, because of how much it draws people to the area.

"We've all speculated about it in the boating community, about what might happen.

"Maybe they'll just close a part of it."

Sean McGinley, Regional Director of Yorkshire and North East at the Canal and River Trust said: “The weather this year has been exceptional, with one of the driest springs on record and with several heatwaves already this summer.

"Our 250-year-old canal network, including the Rochdale Canal, is feeling the impact of that.

"We never want to stop boats navigating but there simply isn’t enough water, but we are able to bring forward works to improve the canal’s resilience.

"As a charity, it is a costly task keeping these amazing canals open and available and we’re raising funds to carry out the huge amount of work needed. We’re committed to keeping the Pennine canals open for years to come.

"Salterhebble Lock is a relatively unusual structure as it has a guillotine gate at one end rather than normal lock gates.

"These guillotine gates are large metal walls that are lowered up and down using cables, used when there is limited space to put in normal lock gates.

"As with all our structures, we carry out regular inspections to ensure they are safe to operate. Following a recent inspection, we are replacing the cables which were nearing the end of their useful life – these cannot be maintained, instead they must be replaced periodically after several years of use.

"The replacement of them is complicated by the need to construct a scaffold around the gate so the cables can be changed. The repairs are going well, and we expect the lock to be open by the end of the month.”