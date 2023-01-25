"It's really taken off" - Fun and friendship on offer at Calderdale board game club

The club was formed in January last year and promises a fun and welcoming environment for all ages and skill levels in which to play your favourite board games and discover new ones.

Mat Payne, from the club, said: "We meet every week at the Moorings Pub from 7pm to 11pm and offer a wide selection of games for our members to enjoy, from modern gateway games such as Ticket to Ride and Catan to more complex games such as Scythe and Terraforming Mars.

"Whether you're an experienced strategist or just starting out, there's a place for you at our club. We welcome players of all levels and experience.

Members of the board game club

"Ages range from people in their early 20s to the odd pensioner, so very mixed.

"The majority tend to be in their 30s and it's quite a diverse bunch from different backgrounds, some local and some who have moved into the area from places as diverse as Manchester, Gloucestershire and the USA.

"Each week is different, we can sometimes have 10 people and other times 30 but we have quite a good social media reach.

"Everyone is welcome regardless of race, gender or beliefs and we always try to give a friendly welcome and make people feel included."

Mat says he made it his new year's resolution to start the group in January last year and meet new people and help increase social interaction following the Covid lockdown.

"I booked a room, made a few posters and added a few posts on social media, and it's really taken off since the first one," he said.

"But there was a lot of enthusiasm within the local community and beyond.

"Some games might be pre-arranged via the social media channels etc, but usually people just bring down games they want to play or something they might have recently bought – they’re then put on a table and people can split up in to groups if needed.

"On a good night we can sometimes have four or five games being played at any one time.

"We tend to start the night off with some quick and easy games, just to judge who will be in attendance and what will be on offer.

"Usually the people who bring the games will teach the others the rules and be on hand if there are any queries regarding the rules.

"It's been great for social interaction especially since the lockdown, some great friendships have been made.

"It’s a chance to meet new people, take part in an ever growing in popularity hobby and try out games that maybe you don’t want to commit to buying before you have tried them."