"It's teaching them that anything is possible" - England's Lionesses inspiring the next generation of female footballers in Calderdale

Among the 12 million people who watched the Lionesses' Euros triumph on Sunday will have been women and girls from Calderdale who they'll inspire to play the sport.

England's victory over Spain in the Euro 2025 final was the most watched televsiion moment of the year so far.

Confirmation, if any were needed, that the women's game is booming.

And Calderdale will be no different to any other part of the country in seeing a knock-on effect.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND - JULY 27: Leah Williamson of England lifts the UEFA Women's EURO trophy after her team's victory in during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Emma Kaye manages three teams, including the under 13 girls side, at Hebden Bridge Saints, and has been coaching for four years.

"I'm really hoping we're going to have an influx of girls, who might not necessarily suddenly want to play football but might have had an interest and have been spurred on by the Lionesses," she said.

"The attendances at the Euros have been bigger than ever before, it's had so much coverage and I feel like I've heard it spoken about more.

"Because there's been a bigger following for the Lionesses, I'm hoping we'll get more girls involved in football, especially in the valley.

"We only have one girl-specific team at our club at the minute but I have five daughters who are all different ages and I'd love for them all to be able to play in a girls' team of their own.

"I'd love to have girls teams from under 7 to under 17 at the club, like we do for the boys."

Becky Alderson coaches open age women's side Halifax Amateurs.

"Even over the last couple of weeks we've had a flurry of players joining us who haven't played for years and they've seen it on TV and found that love again for it," she said.

"They've not played for years and ability-wise they're not really there, but ultimately, we're not really bothered about that, we're bothered about the participation.

"It's not about winning or losing, it's about getting out there and making a difference for themselves. That's us as a club.

"The group chat's been going bonkers over the last few weeks when the games have been on."

Jason White is an FA and UEFA licensed coach who manages girls teams at Greetland FC.

"I have been involved in this role for coming up to four years now and the growth has been phenomenal," he said.

"We started with around eight girls and one team to now having almost 30 girls across two teams.

"I think the Lionesses' victorious European campaign in 2022 kick started the growth within the female game and opened up lots of pathways for young inspiring players not only across Calderdale but across the whole country.

"In 2022 the FA approved funding available for professional clubs to run emerging talent centres across the country.

"This was the start of opening up new opportunities for girls who had dreams of becoming a Lioness themselves.

"I’ve noticed a lot more schools throughout the borough now have their own girls football teams which is really refreshing to see these opportunities being available.

"The most noticeable example of this would be the Adam Heslop Cup which is run via FC Halifax Town and hosted around 12 school teams within its girls only tournament."

"It gives the girls someone to look up to," Emma said of the Lionesses' triumph.

"My daughter has recently joined Halifax Women and has been training with the Young Lionesses programme. She's always looked up to female goalkeepers.

"Hannah Hampton has a visual impairment, and Megan only has 20 per cent vision in her left eye.

"We were told she'd have no chance of being a goalkeeper or even playing football.

"She trains herself for ten to 12 hours a week, as well as team training.

"When you find a player where you think 'that's me now' and then look at where she is.

"She always says 'what if I never make it because I wear glasses?' and we say 'well, Hannah Hampton has a visual impairment and she's just saved two penalties in the Euros final'.

"It's teaching them that anything is possible.

"I've had girls leave the team in the past due to lack of confidence and their parents have been in touch in the past week to say they've been watching the Lionesses and they really want to come back.

"So the Lionesses definitely have a positive impact."

When asked what she felt could be done in Calderdale to increase participation in football among women and girls, Emma said: "Maybe free holiday clubs or even a reduced cost girls-only football camps.

"The council do healthy holidays summer camps, but if they were to do only girls-only football summer camp sessions, then you create more opportunities for them to play football.

"And if we handed out leaflets at these sessions of where they could play regularly, it would create more opportunities and inspire more girls.

"I also think we should be asking schools to promote it far more, and have regular fixtures like they do for boys.

"More outreach would definitely help."

Becky feels the availability of affordable pitches in the borough is a big issue.

"There's very few, unless you want to pay £150-odd for an hour's game, which is ridiculous really," she said.

"It's taking away the stigma as well of 'it's women playing football'. Actually, it's just people playing football."

Jason says facilities become difficult to find in Calderdale during the winter months.

"There are so many different sports teams within the borough," he said, "male, female, adults, kids, all looking for indoor or 3G training pitches, that the supply doesn’t really meet the demand."