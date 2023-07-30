James Campbell: Tribute to selfless Elland man 'who cared for everyone' after sudden death aged 37
James Campbell was found dead at his home this morning (Sunday).
The 37-year-old dad was well known in the town and tributes have been posted across social media.
His best friend Karl Stead told the Courier: “I’ve known him all my life. I’m heartbroken.
"He was my right-hand man. We were like two peas in a pod.”
Karl said he and James grew up in the same neighbourhood on Elland Lane and James has always been there for him.
"He would do anything for anyone,” said Karl.
"He did more for everyone else than he did for himself.
"My kids loved him, he was really good with them.
"He just cared for everyone.
"I keep thinking of the belly laughs we had together.”
James, who was a dad himself to three children, enjoyed watching films and football, and was enjoying cheering on England’s women’s football team in the World Cup.