News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

James Campbell: Tribute to selfless Elland man 'who cared for everyone' after sudden death aged 37

Tributes have been pouring in for an Elland man who “cared for everyone”.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jul 2023, 21:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 21:02 BST

James Campbell was found dead at his home this morning (Sunday).

The 37-year-old dad was well known in the town and tributes have been posted across social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His best friend Karl Stead told the Courier: “I’ve known him all my life. I’m heartbroken.

James Campbell (right) with his best friend Karl Stead (left)James Campbell (right) with his best friend Karl Stead (left)
James Campbell (right) with his best friend Karl Stead (left)
Most Popular

"He was my right-hand man. We were like two peas in a pod.”

Karl said he and James grew up in the same neighbourhood on Elland Lane and James has always been there for him.

"He would do anything for anyone,” said Karl.

"He did more for everyone else than he did for himself.

"My kids loved him, he was really good with them.

"He just cared for everyone.

"I keep thinking of the belly laughs we had together.”

James, who was a dad himself to three children, enjoyed watching films and football, and was enjoying cheering on England’s women’s football team in the World Cup.

Related topics:James CampbellEngland