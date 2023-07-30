James Campbell was found dead at his home this morning (Sunday).

The 37-year-old dad was well known in the town and tributes have been posted across social media.

His best friend Karl Stead told the Courier: “I’ve known him all my life. I’m heartbroken.

James Campbell (right) with his best friend Karl Stead (left)

"He was my right-hand man. We were like two peas in a pod.”

Karl said he and James grew up in the same neighbourhood on Elland Lane and James has always been there for him.

"He would do anything for anyone,” said Karl.

"He did more for everyone else than he did for himself.

"My kids loved him, he was really good with them.

"He just cared for everyone.

"I keep thinking of the belly laughs we had together.”