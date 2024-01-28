News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
All of these jobs can be found on recruitment website IndeedAll of these jobs can be found on recruitment website Indeed
All of these jobs can be found on recruitment website Indeed

Jobs in Halifax: Find a new job working at Nando's, Eureka children's museum, Lloyds, well-known family-run restaurant or luxury hotel with these 15 vacancies in Halifax

If you’re looking for a new role, there are lots of jobs on offer across Halifax and the rest of Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Current vacancies on offer include at Calderdale Council, Lloyds, Nando’s, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust and children’s museum Eureka.

You can find out more about all of these jobs and how to apply on recruitment website Indeed.

Here's when the new Clip n Climb location in Halifax opens and how you can win tickets

The Repair Shop: Make do and mend enthusiasts inspired by hit TV show bringing new life to loved household items all over Calderdale

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust is looking for a human resources advisor.

1. Jobs in Halifax: Find a new job working at Nando's, Eureka children's museum, Lloyds, well-known family-run restaurant or luxury hotel with these 15 vacancies in Halifax

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust is looking for a human resources advisor. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Lloyds Banking Group is looing for a customer service advisor. Company benefits include a canteen, free parking and on-site gym.

2. Jobs in Halifax: Find a new job working at Nando's, Eureka children's museum, Lloyds, well-known family-run restaurant or luxury hotel with these 15 vacancies in Halifax

Lloyds Banking Group is looing for a customer service advisor. Company benefits include a canteen, free parking and on-site gym. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
A cover supervisor is needed at Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge.

3. Jobs in Halifax: Find a new job working at Nando's, Eureka children's museum, Lloyds, well-known family-run restaurant or luxury hotel with these 15 vacancies in Halifax

A cover supervisor is needed at Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Calderdale Council is advertising for a private sector liaison officer whose role will include providing advice and support to residents to remain in their home or find alternative suitable accommodation if they should become homeless.

4. Jobs in Halifax: Find a new job working at Nando's, Eureka children's museum, Lloyds, well-known family-run restaurant or luxury hotel with these 15 vacancies in Halifax

Calderdale Council is advertising for a private sector liaison officer whose role will include providing advice and support to residents to remain in their home or find alternative suitable accommodation if they should become homeless. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxJobsLloydsCalderdaleCalderdale Council