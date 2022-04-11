Join Happydays for spring charity walks

Angela Keenan, Head of Fundraising at Happydays (left) with Sarah Jones of Full Circle Funerals in Skircoat Green.

There will be five walks held on Friday mornings between April and June, each starting from a different landmark or beauty spot in the local area.

The event is being sponsored by Full Circle Funerals in Skircoat Green whose team will be walking extra miles in between, aiming to cover a total distance equivalent to walking from Halifax to its twin town of Aachen in Germany.

Sarah Jones of Full Circle Funerals said: “Spending time outdoors and in nature supports wellbeing and these walks are a great opportunity to meet with friends, connect with new people and learn more about Happydays.

“We hope as many people as possible will join us and bring friends, family and colleagues along too.”

Each walk will start at 10am until 11.30am covering around 5 km at a gentle pace. The first will set off from Hardcastle Craggs car park on Friday 22 April. On Friday 6 May the walk will start at Ogden Water and walkers will be joined by colleagues, volunteers and supporters of Calderdale Community Foundation.

On Friday 20 May people will meet at Norland Village car park and on Friday 10 June the walk will start at Shibden Hall car park where walkers will be joined by members of L4N networking. The final walk will set off from The Piece Hall at 10am on Friday 24 June.