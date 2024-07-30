Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Overgate Hospice is inviting you to join them in lighting up the streets of Calderdale on Saturday, September 14.

Starting at their brand-new location Dean Clough, the 10 mile route will be a closely guarded secret until the night of the event, but promises to take hundreds of supporters through new and exciting terrain, and places they know and love.

Sponsored by Rosemount Estates, the Midnight Walk is a fantastic way to see the beauty of Calderdale at night, lit up by hundreds of flashing head boppers, necklaces and glow sticks.

And the money raised goes towards the love, care and support that Overgate provides the people of Calderdale when they need it most.

Photo: Overgate Hospice

Many of the walkers will have been touched by Overgate’s care in some way and choose to walk the event in memory of a loved one.

Phillip Parry is a veteran Overgate volunteer and has taken part in the Midnight Walk since 2016.

He said: “I have worked at my local Overgate charity shop since I retired 14 years ago.

"In 2016 I took part in the Overgate Midnight Walk for the first time and again in 2017, 2018 and 2019 with my stepdaughter and granddaughter. During 2019 my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer so in 2021 my wife, stepdaughter and son in law, and three granddaughters all decided to participate.

“In February this year it was my 80th birthday so to make it a special occasion I’m hoping as many of my grandchildren and great grandchildren and family join me to raise as much money for Overgate Hospice as possible.

"This is such a worthy charity because everyone has someone in the family who has been affected by a life-limiting illness and has been given superb care and support by Overgate Hospice.”

Jess Bailey, events fundraiser at Overgate, said: “The Midnight Walk is not your average walking challenge, what we love about the event is that it brings the community together with the same goal of raising vitals funds for our hospice, and it also gives people the chance to have fun and just be a bit silly.

"This year we hope to make it the biggest yet, helping us reach more families throughout Calderdale who desperately need the care we provide.

"We want as many adults, children, family and friends to come along and help make this our most successful year yet!”

Registration is £18 per person or £24 on the night, which pays for a Midnight Walk t-shirt sponsored by A Safe, a medal and refreshments. The entry fee means that every penny raised in sponsor money goes directly to the patients at the hospice.