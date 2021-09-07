Join the Sowerby Bridge Big Litter Pick this Sunday
LitterfreeSB are staging their annual big litter pick this Sunday (September 12), starting at 9.30am in Tuel Lane car park and finishing at Crow Wood Park at 11.30am.
“We hope to attract 100 local, community minded volunteers,” says committee chair, Justine Riccomini.
“It’s a fantastic, fun opportunity for individuals, families and community groups to help give our beautiful town an autumn clean following last week’s Rush Bearing Festival.
“Everyone is welcome and litter picking equipment is provided, so please do come along with your friends and family and help to make that special difference to our local community.”
Further details, including Risk assessment and Safeguarding Policy are available on facebook.com/LitterfreeSB and www.litterfreesb.org.uk.